Rightmove trialling renovation cost estimator

Rightmove is trialling a renovation tool with homemovers aimed at helping buyers understand the possible renovation costs of a property.

The renovation cost estimator trail is live on selected resale listings through the ‘renovation potential’ tab on Rightmove.

It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to look at a property’s floorplan and estimate renovation costs room by room, with a focus on kitchens and bathrooms, which are the most popular areas for refurbishment.

There are three finish levels, from basic to high end, and this will give homemovers “flexibility to explore different budgets and plan with confidence”.

The estimates are based on room dimensions, local labour and material rates, supplied by BuildPartner.

It builds on its existing renovation tools, which include a renovation calculator, extensions explorer feature and style with AI.

Tarah Lourens, chief technology and operations officer at Rightmove, said: “We’re excited to trial another innovation on our platform, this time building out further our suite of renovation tools for serious home-hunters.

“By using technology to provide tailored renovation estimates based on real room sizes, we’re helping agents connect with serious buyers who are actively planning their next move.”