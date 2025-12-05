The Green Mortgage Summit in pictures

The Green Mortgage Summit took place in London this week, offering a key opportunity for industry stakeholders to stay abreast of key trends in the market.

The day featured insights on the progress of the Green Finance Institute’s (GFI’s) roadmap and panels discussing broker and lender perspectives on green finance.

There were also a series of lightning talks examining case studies and roundtable discussions to debate key issues.

See photo highlights from the day below and thanks to all who attended.