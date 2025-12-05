Create Account
The Green Mortgage Summit in pictures

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
December 5, 2025
Updated:
December 5, 2025
The Green Mortgage Summit took place in London this week, offering a key opportunity for industry stakeholders to stay abreast of key trends in the market.

The day featured insights on the progress of the Green Finance Institute’s (GFI’s) roadmap and panels discussing broker and lender perspectives on green finance.

There were also a series of lightning talks examining case studies and roundtable discussions to debate key issues.

See photo highlights from the day below and thanks to all who attended.

 

Tags:
Broker
EPC
green lending
green mortgage
Green Mortgage Summit 2025
lender

