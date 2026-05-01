Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/05/2026

Written By:
Posted:
May 1, 2026
Updated:
May 1, 2026
The news that a mortgage broker had been charged for carrying out regulated activities without authorisation was of most interest this week.
Barclays bringing back a sub-4% mortgage rate, albeit on a tracker product, also grabbed the attention of mortgage brokers.
Other stories covering NatWest’s two-day remortgage and the base rate hold made the top news this week.
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Barclays brings back sub-4% rate as Cov BS, HSBC and NatWest make cuts – round-up
Borrowers unsure whether to wait or fix as mortgage rates shift, says Moneyfacts
NatWest completes remortgage in two days using Pexa platform
Primis appoints four regional sales managers to boost broker support
Immediate abolition of leasehold is ‘almost certainly impossible’, says Pennycook