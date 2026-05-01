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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/05/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/05/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
May 1, 2026
Updated:
May 1, 2026
The news that a mortgage broker had been charged for carrying out regulated activities without authorisation was of most interest this week.

Barclays bringing back a sub-4% mortgage rate, albeit on a tracker product, also grabbed the attention of mortgage brokers.

Other stories covering NatWest’s two-day remortgage and the base rate hold made the top news this week.

 

 

FCA charges unauthorised mortgage broker

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Barclays
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
NatWest

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