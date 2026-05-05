Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Mortgage News

Söderberg launches API-connected adviser platform

Söderberg launches API-connected adviser platform
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
May 5, 2026
Updated:
May 5, 2026
Söderberg & Partners Platform has launched the second phase of its platform integration, which will see the firm launch a fully unified API-connected platform for financial advisers.

In partnership with Seccl and Plannr Technologies, the platform enables data, workflows, and the client experience to operate within the Plannr interface.

Advisers will be able to create client and platform accounts directly within Plannr, removing the need to switch systems or rekey data.

Nick Raine, chief executive of Söderberg & Partners, said: “Advisers shouldn’t have to fight their technology. The repeated complaints of spending your day across multiple platforms is gone. The future is systems that work together so seamlessly that rekeying data and juggling multiple logins become a thing of the past. With clients receiving a more centralised and holistic experience, it’s a win for all parties.”

Related
View All

Mortgage News

Landlords and second-home transactions drive stamp duty in over half of councils – Paragon

Landlords and second-home transactions drive stamp duty in over half of councils – Paragon

May 6, 2026

Mortgage News

Mortgage bills could be £3k more in worst-case ‘Trumpflation’ scenario

Mortgage bills could be £3k more in worst-case ‘Trumpflation’ scenario

Mortgage News

Access FS partners with The Protection Coach

Access FS partners with The Protection Coach

May 5, 2026

Mortgage News

The Buy to Let Event 2026: Trimmed down product ranges are better than no options

The Buy to Let Event 2026: Trimmed-down product sets are better than no options

View All
Tags:
Soder
Söderberg & Partners Platform

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/