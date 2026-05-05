Söderberg launches API-connected adviser platform

Söderberg & Partners Platform has launched the second phase of its platform integration, which will see the firm launch a fully unified API-connected platform for financial advisers.

In partnership with Seccl and Plannr Technologies, the platform enables data, workflows, and the client experience to operate within the Plannr interface.

Advisers will be able to create client and platform accounts directly within Plannr, removing the need to switch systems or rekey data.

Nick Raine, chief executive of Söderberg & Partners, said: “Advisers shouldn’t have to fight their technology. The repeated complaints of spending your day across multiple platforms is gone. The future is systems that work together so seamlessly that rekeying data and juggling multiple logins become a thing of the past. With clients receiving a more centralised and holistic experience, it’s a win for all parties.”