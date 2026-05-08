Brailsford made Pepper Money’s distribution director in leadership shake-up

Pepper Money has restructured its sales leadership function, moving Ryan Brailsford into the role of distribution director, with Rob Barnard continuing to lead intermediary relationships.

Pepper Money said Barnard would dedicate more time to representing the business externally, strengthening industry partnerships and leading high-profile engagements.

In his new role, Brailsford will be responsible for Pepper Money’s distribution strategy and delivery. He will oversee intermediary distribution nationwide and lead the development of key relationships.

Dianne Corner, national sales manager, will take full operational responsibility for the field and telephony sales team.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “I am delighted to have been able to make these changes, they position us strongly for the future. Ryan’s leadership will be instrumental in driving our distribution strategy and supporting our growth ambitions over the next few years, and his experience will help us further strengthen how we partner with brokers across the country.

“Rob continues to be a significant asset to the business. Since returning to Pepper Money in 2022, he has played a key role in expanding our presence across distribution partner panels and championing specialist lending. This new remit will enable Rob to spend even more time deepening those partnerships while representing Pepper Money externally.”

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Brailsford said: “I’m excited to take this next step leading our distribution strategy. Pepper Money has clear growth ambitions over the next few years, and my focus will be on building even stronger intermediary relationships and ensuring we continue to deliver the practical, flexible solutions and consistent service brokers need as specialist demand grows.”

These changes follow Pepper Money’s appointment of two business development managers (BDMs) earlier this year.