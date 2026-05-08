Industry calls on mortgage professionals to shape diversity and inclusion research

Mortgage and protection professionals are being asked to take part in an industry-wide study exploring equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) across the sector.

The 2026 ED&I Viewpoint survey is being led by the Working in Mortgages (WIM) initiative and supported by industry sponsors to gain insight into the experiences of people working in the sector.

The survey will update the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ (AMI’s) 2021 study, which led to widespread changes across the sector regarding inclusion and diversity.

WIM is calling on advisers, lenders and wider industry professionals to share their views in the survey, adding that broad participation is needed to ensure the findings reflect experiences in the sector.

Industry professionals urge involvement

AimieJo Shutt, national key account manager at Santander, said: “One of the greatest opportunities we have is to create an industry where people feel safe to truly be themselves. When people can bring their whole selves to their careers, it strengthens the industry as a whole.

Sponsored Conversations you need to have with landlords before the Renters’ Rights Act Sponsored by BM Solutions

“Your thoughts, your feelings and your experience truly matter in helping make this incredible industry one where everyone feels welcome, valued and accepted.”

Lucy Lewis, national account lead at Skipton Building Society, added: “With stable housing linked to upward mobility, it’s important that we as an industry reflect and truly understand the diverse communities we support.

“Every response to this survey helps identify what’s working, where barriers still exist, and where change is needed.”

Caroline Mirakian, mortgage distribution director at United Trust Bank (UTB), added: “When people can see how to belong and how to succeed, our industry becomes stronger, fairer and more relevant. We have a responsibility to make pathways into and through our industry visible and open to all.

“Inclusion is the result of consistent, deliberate actions. Taking part in this survey is a simple but powerful way to have your voice heard and help shape the future of our industry.”

Nicola Goldie, head of strategic partnerships at Aldermore, chair of WIM and deputy chair of the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA), concluded: “When financial services genuinely reflects the diversity of the customers and communities it serves, the benefits are tangible: better challenge, stronger decision-making, reduced risk and outcomes that are not only commercial, but responsible and aligned with Consumer Duty.

“This research matters because it creates space for people to share honest experiences and ensures decisions are informed by lived reality, not assumption.”

The survey is now open, and WIM is encouraging as many people as possible across the industry to take part.

Findings will be published later this year and used to inform future industry action on inclusion, progression and belonging. Take part in the survey here: https://data.bayesprice.com/s3/25215-Working-In-Mortgages