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Landlords plan rent increases to offset income tax rise

Landlords plan rent increases to offset income tax rise
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
May 14, 2026
Updated:
May 14, 2026
Almost half of landlords plan to increase rents over the next 12 months as a result of the income tax rise due to be brought in next year.

Furthermore, 35% of landlords plan to increase rents by more than previously thought because of the changes, while 33% said they plan to sell one or more properties as a result.

The findings came from a poll carried out by Pegasus Insight on members of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).

From April 2027, income tax rates on property income will increase by two percentage points, as announced in last autumn’s Budget.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) previously warned that the policy would lead to higher rents.

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the NRLA, said: “If the government is serious about easing cost-of-living pressures, it needs to look in the mirror.

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“To be increasing the cost of providing rental housing, whilst keeping housing benefit support frozen, simply makes no sense.

“Renters will be left picking up the bill for the Chancellor’s tax hikes. The government needs to scrap plans that risk pushing rents higher and making it harder for people to find a home.

“And for those proposing rent controls as the answer, they do nothing to address the root cause of higher rents – rising costs and a chronic shortage of homes to meet demand.”

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landlords
National Landlord Association
Pegasus Insight
rent rise

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