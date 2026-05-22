Equity Release Council launches leadership event with FCA and MP to speak

The Equity Release Council will hold a leadership format for its annual Later Life Lending Summit in June, featuring senior figures from the industry.

The inaugural Later Life Lending Summit: Leaders’ Symposium will take place at Church House Westminster on 16 June and will combine a senior leadership forum with a formal, discussion-led lunch.

A regulatory keynote address will be delivered by Emad Aladhal, director of retail banking at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), to discuss the regulator’s view of the market.

The Rt Hon Caroline Nokes MP, deputy speaker of the House of Commons and former minister and chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, will also deliver a keynote speech during the formal leadership lunch.

The event will bring together policymakers, regulators and industry leaders to examine how property wealth can be better integrated into mainstream retirement planning.

The event will focus on the need for a holistic approach to finances in later life, particularly around the role of pensions, housing wealth and financial resilience and how they connect with each other.

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There will also be discussions on funding and innovation, women and retirement, international perspectives and responsible growth, trust and consumer outcomes.

The summit’s headline sponsors are Finova and Legal & General (L&G).

Mike Batty, product and propositions director for retail retirement at L&G, said: “Financial planning for retirement and later life needs to be considered more holistically. For homeowners, this can mean thinking about the value tied up in their property, alongside pension pots and other savings and investments, for a more complete picture of their retirement income options.

“We’re delighted to sponsor the new symposium as it offers the chance for the industry to forge a more joined-up approach to later life finances.”

Gareth Richardson, CEO of Finova, said: “As the later life lending market continues to evolve, underpinned by longer life expectancy and extended working lives, collaboration across the industry will be critical to ensuring customers can access more suitable and flexible financial solutions in retirement.

“As a sponsor of the symposium and the technology provider supporting around 70% of the UK later life lending market, Finova is delighted to support this important initiative and the conversations shaping the future of the sector.”

The Equity Release Council will also launch its retirement compass at the event – a tracker developed in partnership with Fairer Finance that examines retirement finance adequacy.

More details can be found at http://www.laterlifelendingsummit.com/.