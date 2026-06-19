Beagle Street enters intermediary market, signalling ‘start of long-term relationship’

Beagle Street, part of OneFamily Group, has launched into the intermediary market to help advisers place protection business more efficiently and confidently.

Speaking at an event to mark the launch, Holly Ewing, distribution director at OneFamily, said the firm had spent the last few years building this proposition, aiming “to make working with Beagle Street the easiest, most rewarding relationship that [advisers] have in protection”.

The proposition has been supported by technology and was initially piloted with a select group of intermediaries, whose feedback helped to refine the offering.

The intermediary proposition includes life insurance and critical illness cover, with the first critical illness launch being an entry-level product covering 23 conditions. It is the first in a multi-product range.

The products are covered by added-value services, including Reframe Cancer, Square Health for 24/7 Virtual GP access, and RedArc support, alongside will writing and legal services. Beagle Street is the first individual protection provider in the market to offer customers access to Reframe Cancer as an added-value service.

Ryan Griffin, protection director at OneFamily, said: “Following a successful pilot, we are pleased to launch into the intermediary market with both life insurance and critical illness products. Our proposition has been designed to provide faster, fairer outcomes for customers from an underwriting and pricing perspective and an intuitive and straightforward experience for advisers.

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“Our unique support services, such as Reframe Cancer, reflect the growing need for practical support alongside financial protection. With further launches planned over the next 12 months, we are excited to continue building our proposition and supporting more customers with products suited to their needs.”

The proposition will be supported by adviser-focused underwriting, and the firm will invest in automation and technology to improve speed and outcomes.

There will also be a dedicated claims services available to customers, as well as Samaritans-trained handlers and payment of valid claims within three working days of receiving the required evidence. Beagle Street also holds PDG Claims Charter status and offers a Funeral Payment Pledge.

An important milestone for Beagle Street

Ewing said the launch marked “an important milestone for Beagle Street” as it entered the intermediary market with a “strong initial proposition and a clear ambition to build”.

She added: “Our distribution strategy is rooted in partnership, working closely with advisers, networks and service providers to create a proposition that is simple, flexible and aligned to the needs of the market.

“We want to make it easier for advisers to put accessible protection in place for the people who need it most. Backed by agile technology, transparent pricing and a strong mix of added-value services, this proposition gives advisers another credible option and supports growth across the intermediary market.”

The start of a journey

Also at the launch event, Jim Islam, CEO of OneFamily, said the firm always believed that “financial certainty can make a real difference in people’s lives”.

“Protection is a vital part of that. I’ve always believed that financial resilience matters,” Islam said, saying he had seen what a difference protection could make to people’s lives.

“When I look at the protection market, I see a huge opportunity. Millions of people across the UK still don’t have the protection they need. Not because they don’t care, often because nobody has helped them navigate their choices,” he noted.

He said this was where advisers made a difference, adding: “That’s why entering the intermediary market matters so much to us. When we decide something matters, we back it properly.”

He said the firm was investing in growth, technology, partnerships and protection.

Islam said the merger with Scottish Friendly was another example of this goal, because helping more people achieve financial security drove OneFamily, a sentiment that sat behind its launch into the intermediary market.

Islam said this was “the start of a long-term partnership” and the firm wanted to listen, learn and “build something meaningful together”.

Members are at the heart of everything OneFamily did, Islam said, adding that the launch gave it the opportunity to go further and offer protection to more people.