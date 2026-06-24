Shepherds Friendly hires Gauden as head of sales

Insurer Shepherds Friendly has appointed Laura Gauden as its head of sales, as it aims to grow its relationships with intermediaries.

Gauden has more than 20 years of experience in financial services across mortgage and insurance intermediary distribution, where she worked across the customer experience, multi-channel customer journeys and people development.

She was most recently national sales manager at Newcastle Building Society, where she supported the implementation of its mortgage intermediary business strategy and managed the field and telephony business development team. She has also held roles at the Chartered Insurance Institute, Paymentshield, CHL Mortgages, Virgin Money and Northern Rock.

In her role at Shepherds Friendly, Gauden will oversee the sales team to deliver strategic sales leadership, drive revenue growth and support the mutual’s proposition.

The insurer said Gauden’s experience would be useful to the company as it seeks to grow its presence in the intermediary market.

It recently announced a partnership with mortgage network Primis and has previously entered distribution agreements with SimplyBiz, Next Intelligence, Mortgage Intelligence, Paradigm and The Money Group.

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Gauden’s appointment follows Laura Hassall rejoining the insurer in the new role of head of strategic partnerships, having previously worked as its head of sales. Hassall will manage relationships with service providers and networks.

Gauden (pictured) said: “I’ve been incredibly impressed by the culture at Shepherds Friendly, and I’m excited to lead the sales team as we focus on growth, innovation, and maintaining our commitment to putting members first.

“Financial resilience has never been more important, particularly in today’s economic climate. The need for holistic advice and comprehensive protection is greater than ever, and with a significant protection gap still evident across the UK. It’s a privilege to be part of a member-focused organisation dedicated to helping more people build long-term financial security.”

Phil Nash, chief sales officer at Shepherds Friendly, added: “Laura comes to Shepherds Friendly with a vast amount of mortgage and insurance market experience and we’re incredibly happy to welcome her into the team at this exciting time of growth.”