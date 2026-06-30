The British Mortgage Awards – 20 years on: Listen, work hard, and learn as much as you can from others – Chambers

It has been 20 years since the inaugural British Mortgage Awards (BMA). To date, they recognise individual excellence in the mortgage industry.

We spoke to some of our first winners to reflect on their career, achievements and industry changes since then.

Here, we speak to Neil Chambers, senior associate for residential and investment finance at Brightstar and recipient of the Buy-to-Let Award.

What did it mean to win at the inaugural British Mortgage Awards?

It meant a lot to me when I won. It meant I was recognised in the industry for what I was doing.

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Looking back, what was the intermediary mortgage market like in 2006 compared to today?

Wow, it was a lot different! Like two different worlds altogether. It was more fun being younger on the job, but it was an equally booming market back then. These days, however, it is a lot harder.

In your view, what has been the single biggest change in the mortgage industry over the past 20 years?

Regulation and underwriting have become a lot tougher, but for the right reasons.

How has the role of the mortgage adviser evolved since 2006?

I think you need to be good at multi-tasking and know a lot more product lines across the board if you want to be successful.

What impact, if any, did winning a British Mortgage Award have on your career or business?

It gave me a great sense of pride, especially because I was working for Savills at the time. It was very rewarding and made me feel valued.

Why do you think the British Mortgage Awards have remained relevant and respected over the past 20 years?

It has always been the most respected and prestigious award to achieve in my eyes. Purely down to brand, and how serious it is about the awards.

How important is it for the industry to continue recognising excellence and innovation?

Very important, providing the awards are genuine and for right people doing those jobs – not just about who get most votes based on popularity.

What advice would you give to someone entering the intermediary mortgage market today?

Be prepared to listen, work hard, and learn as much as you can from others. It’s a big market now with lots of different product lines to learn to be successful, so you need to give it time to build up your client bank.

What excites you most about the future of the mortgage industry?

It is tough to say in such a tough market. Although, it is an ever-changing industry with new lenders and new ways to finance property. Property people will always need to borrow money, so I would like to think the industry will keep expanding.