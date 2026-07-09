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Atom cuts rates across prime range and introduces 95% LTV options

Atom cuts rates across prime range and introduces 95% LTV options
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
July 9, 2026
Updated:
July 9, 2026
Rates on Atom Bank's Prime products available up to 90% loan to value (LTV) have been reduced by 0.15%, while existing fee-free 95% LTV options have fallen by 0.2%.

Prime rates start from 4.99% for both two- and three-year fixed rate products up to 85% LTV with a £900 fee.

This is the third set of rate cuts in Atom Bank’s Prime range within a month.

Atom Bank has introduced a new range of products, available at up to 95% LTV with a £900 fee.

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom Bank, explained: “Three rate reductions within a month sends a clear message; Atom Bank has a strong appetite to lend, particularly at the higher-LTV brackets. These cuts, alongside introducing a selection of products at a new fee tier, mean brokers have even more competitive options available for their Prime clients.

“We are combining that value with market-leading speeds, delivering a faster, smoother and great value experience to brokers and borrowers.”

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95% LTV
Atom Bank
prime mortgage

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