Atom cuts rates across prime range and introduces 95% LTV options

Prime rates start from 4.99% for both two- and three-year fixed rate products up to 85% LTV with a £900 fee.
This is the third set of rate cuts in Atom Bank’s Prime range within a month.
Atom Bank has introduced a new range of products, available at up to 95% LTV with a £900 fee.
Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom Bank, explained: “Three rate reductions within a month sends a clear message; Atom Bank has a strong appetite to lend, particularly at the higher-LTV brackets. These cuts, alongside introducing a selection of products at a new fee tier, mean brokers have even more competitive options available for their Prime clients.
“We are combining that value with market-leading speeds, delivering a faster, smoother and great value experience to brokers and borrowers.”
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