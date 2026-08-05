Roma Finance hires national account manager

Roma Finance has hired Paula Dowson as national account manager.

Dowson joins from Landbay, where she worked as senior regional account manager.

She has 25 years of experience under her belt, having also held roles at Castle Trust Bank, Glenhawk, and Together.

Throughout her career, Dowson has worked across the bridging and specialist lending markets, having developed established intermediary relationships.

Dowson (pictured) said: “I’m delighted to be joining Roma Finance at such an exciting stage in the company’s journey. Roma has a fantastic reputation within the specialist finance market and a genuine relationship-led approach that sets it apart.

“The business has ambitious growth plans, a strong and evolving product offering, and a real commitment to supporting brokers, making it a great fit for me. I’m looking forward to building new relationships and helping more introducers and their customers access the funding solutions they need, whether that’s bridging finance, development finance or long-term property funding.”