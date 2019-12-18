You are here: Home - News -

News

BTL mortgage costs continue to fall ‒ Mortgage Brain

by:
  • 18/12/2019
  • 0
BTL mortgage costs continue to fall ‒ Mortgage Brain
The costs of typical buy-to-let mortgages has fallen over the last three months, the latest quarterly product data from Mortgage Brain has revealed.

The analysis monitors the monthly cost per £1,000 borrowed based on a range of fixed and tracker deals across various loan-to-values (LTVs).

And it found that costs have dropped almost across the board over the last three months. Five-year fixed deals at 70 per cent LTV have seen those costs trimmed by 1.79 per cent for example, while two-year fixed rates at the same LTV band have dropped 1.15 per cent.

Only three product bands did not see costs fall over the quarter ‒ two-year fixes at 60 per cent LTV, two-year trackers at 60 per cent LTV and five-year fixes at 80 per cent LTV. In each case, costs were unchanged on the last quarter.

Looking over the last 12 months, the two biggest cost reductions were on five-year fixed rates at 70 per cent and 60 per cent, with costs dropping 4.35 per cent and 4.09 per cent respectively.

Trackers also saw sharp reductions, down by 3.95 per cent for two-year trackers at 70 per cent and 3.41 per cent for two-year deals at 60 per cent LTV.

Mark Lofthouse (pictured), chief executive officer of Mortgage Brain, said: “When viewed over the course of 2019, they show that there has been a continuous reduction in rates resulting in substantial price reductions particularly for five-year fixed rate products. 

“With specialist advice and support from brokers, landlords can continue to make the most of the low rates and be confident they are getting the best mortgage to suit their needs.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

How confident are you about the prospects for your business in 2020?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Housebuilding giant built ‘unsafe’ homes report finds

The corporate culture at Persimmon Homes led the housebuilder to produce poor quality homes, which exposed owners to an “intolerable...

Close