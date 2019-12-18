You are here: Home - News -

Poll: How confident are you in your business prospects for 2020?

  • 18/12/2019
Brokers reported a mixed bag of ups and downs in the mortgage market in 2019.

 

Uncertainty hung over the economy and the housing market as the country watched its politicians tear themselves apart over a Brexit deal. The only home movers and house buyers, were those purchasing properties out of necessity. Anyone who could afford to wait-and-see did just that.

Banks and building societies competing for custom drove rates down. Long-term fixed rates cost little more than two-year deals and remortgage applications, said brokers, had kept their businesses buoyant.

So as the year draws to a close, and you head off for a well-earned break, what do you think 2020 has in store?

 

 

How confident are you about the prospects for your business in 2020?

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

How confident are you about the prospects for your business in 2020?

