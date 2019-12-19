“Industry stalwart” Dean Mirfin steps back from Key Group

Dean Mirfin has resigned from his role as chief product officer at Key Group after almost 22 years.

Mirfin (pictured) will continue to work for Key as a consultant, which includes sitting on the board of the Society of Mortgage Professionals. He will also remain a major shareholder in the group.

Since the sale of Key to Partners Group in 2017 for more than £208m, Mirfin has been reducing his working hours in preparation for this move.

Simon Thompson, group chief executive at Key Group, said: “Dean has been an industry stalwart and an invaluable resource for the senior management team at Key Group. He has gradually been stepping back from being actively involved in the day to day running of the business and we wish him well as he focuses on consultancy work and speaking opportunities.”

Mirfin said: “Having worked for Key for much of my career and helped it grow into one of the leading organisations in later life lending with almost 600 employees, now is the time to step back and concentrate on other opportunities.”