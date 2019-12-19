You are here: Home - News -

“Industry stalwart” Dean Mirfin steps back from Key Group

  • 19/12/2019
Dean Mirfin has resigned from his role as chief product officer at Key Group after almost 22 years.

Mirfin (pictured) will continue to work for Key as a consultant, which includes sitting on the board of the Society of Mortgage Professionals. He will also remain a major shareholder in the group.

Since the sale of Key to Partners Group in 2017 for more than £208m, Mirfin has been reducing his working hours in preparation for this move.

Simon Thompson, group chief executive at Key Group, said: “Dean has been an industry stalwart and an invaluable resource for the senior management team at Key Group. He has gradually been stepping back from being actively involved in the day to day running of the business and we wish him well as he focuses on consultancy work and speaking opportunities.”

Mirfin said: “Having worked for Key for much of my career and helped it grow into one of the leading organisations in later life lending with almost 600 employees, now is the time to step back and concentrate on other opportunities.”

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

