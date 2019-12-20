Green mortgages ‘on the agenda’ at NatWest

NatWest has confirmed it is looking at developing a green, environmentally friendly-based mortgage.

Speaking at the NatWest Intermediary Solutions Broker Insight panel session in Milton Keynes, Graham Felstead, head of intermediary mortgages at NatWest, said launching a green mortgage was “on the agenda” at the lender.

However, he downplayed the chances of it happening in the foreseeable future.

Felstead said: “From a mortgage perspective, it’s just trying to find the right product that can provide the right framework for helping the environment in the future. I’m not sure anybody has cracked it yet.”

He also noted that the lender had adopted more environmentally friendly processes across the board, such as moving its applications online, and argued there were ways brokers can help its drive to eliminate some of its paper use.

He explained: “We don’t always get customer email addresses through the intermediaries.

“So we can’t email them offers and we can’t email them completion documents, so we’re still printing off pages and pages of paper. It’s things like that we’re trying to resolve.”