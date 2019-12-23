You are here: Home - News -

News

Brokers have role to play in educating borrowers on tech ‒ NatWest

by:
  • 23/12/2019
  • 0
Brokers have role to play in educating borrowers on tech ‒ NatWest
Intermediaries will need to help educate their clients on the various technology options open to them when taking out a mortgage and build their confidence in that technology, NatWest has suggested.

 

At a NatWest Intermediary Solutions Broker Insight panel session in Milton Keynes, one broker in the audience said they were excited at the “rate of change” in technology used in the mortgage market.

David Hunter, corporate account manager at NatWest Intermediary Solutions (pictured), said the key was to ensure that borrowers and brokers were able to engage with lenders on any platform they want to use.

And he suggested that it will fall to all parties involved ‒ lenders and brokers alike ‒ to educate borrowers on what options are available to them.

Graham Felstead, head of intermediary mortgages at NatWest, added that brokers will also be crucial in building confidence in new technological developments.

He said: “I think once you start getting the API (application programming interface) set up in Open Banking, you can start to look at someone’s history over years of banking, income and I just think that will change the dynamics of who we lend to and who we don’t.”

As a result, this could mean further benefits to simply speeding up the mortgage process, instead meaning lenders can offer a more tailored approach to product pricing based on individual borrowers, Felstead suggested.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

How confident are you about the prospects for your business in 2020?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Five key steps to generating new business ideas – Knight

I was recently talking to a broker who had read my previous article – A humorous state of mind enhances...

Close