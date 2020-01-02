Alison Beech joins Fosters Financial board

Alison Beech has been appointed as a non-executive director by mortgage advice firm Fosters Financial.

Beech (pictured) boasts decades of experience in financial services, having previously worked as managing director of Spicerhaart’s surveying arm Valunation and helped to launch specialist lender Rooftop Mortgages.

Since then she has run her own consultancy, as well as held a role as a non-executive director for a Ministry of Defence agency involved in a significant HR management transformation.

Peter Basford has also been appointed as non-executive director by Fosters. He has worked for more than 30 years with Lloyds Banking Group, mostly in senior leadership positions, before leaving in 2018 to start his own business providing support for SMEs.

John Foster, managing director of the firm, said that appointed non-executive directors was a big step, but as a business it was “the right thing for us to do”.

“Allowing someone in, to know warts and all is an extremely big step but I couldn’t be happier with whom I have chosen to share this intricate detail with.”

Beech added: “I’m delighted to be joining such a dynamic and innovative team and look forward to sharing my many years of experience as the business continues to build and develop.”