ATMs to offer mortgage advice ‘in five years’

The firm’s UK boss Matt Phillips told the PA news agency it was already in talks with banks to launch self-serving ATMs which would offer basic banking services including loan applications.

He suggested these could be available within five years and serve as a replacement to full-service bank branches which have closed, allowing remaining branches to focus face-to-face customer interactions on “major transactions and financial decisions”.

He said the ATMs would complement existing services rather than accelerate the decline of the high street bank.

Phillips added: “Banks want to become more meaningful to customers – to be there for the big moments in their life.”

He also said to ensure security, these ATMs would need to be placed in smaller bank branches rather than “hole in the wall” machines.

Diebold Nixdorf has a 25 per cent share in the UK ATM market and has over two million machines installed worldwide.