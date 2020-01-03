You are here: Home - News -

News

Councils handed share of £4m to stamp out rogue landlords

by:
  • 03/01/2020
  • 0
Councils handed share of £4m to stamp out rogue landlords
More than 100 councils in England have been given a share of £4m in government funding to stamp out criminal landlords.

The funding will be used by local authorities to take enforcement action against rogue landlords who provide unsafe or inadequate homes and to help tenants understand their housing rights.

Councils can already force landlords to improve the standard of rental homes through civil penalties and banning orders, for example.

The new grants are intended to support councils that are trialling new ways of tackling rogue landlord behaviour, sharing those ideas with other local authorities and clamping down on landlords that flout the rules.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “This government will deliver a better deal for renters. It’s completely unacceptable that a minority of unscrupulous landlords continue to break the law and provide homes which fall short of the standards we rightly expect – making lives difficult for hard-working tenants who just want to get on with their lives.

“Everyone deserves to live in a home that is safe and secure and the funding announced today will strengthen councils’ powers to crack down on poor landlords and drive up standards in the private rented sector for renters across the country.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

How confident are you about the prospects for your business in 2020?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
confused man
Buyers and homeowners befuddled by size measurements ‒ Barclays

Significant numbers of those looking to buy or sell properties next year struggle to understand standard measurements for space, a...

Close