Nominations open for the British Specialist Lending Awards 2020

Nominations have opened for the British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 – the fourth edition of the Awards.

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 have opened for nominations seeking to recognise and celebrate the top-performing people in the specialist sector of the UK mortgage industry.

The awards are presented to individuals who truly went beyond expectations and demonstrated excellence across the range of non-mainstream lending during the last 12 months.

Candidates are nominated by members of the specialist lending market and the finalists are grilled by a panel of experts in a finalists’ judging day.

The judging day for the 2020 awards is on 2nd April and all finalists will be required for an interview on this day.

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 ceremony will be a glittering black tie event taking place at London’s Hilton Bankside (pictured) on 13th May 2020.

You can nominate on the awards website until 28 February 2020.

Last year’s winners included Fleet Mortgages chief executive Bob Young who won the Outstanding Contribution award.

