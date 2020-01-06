You are here: Home - News -

Bridging

Nominations open for the British Specialist Lending Awards 2020

by:
  • 06/01/2020
  • 0
Nominations open for the British Specialist Lending Awards 2020
Nominations have opened for the British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 – the fourth edition of the Awards.

 

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 have opened for nominations seeking to recognise and celebrate the top-performing people in the specialist sector of the UK mortgage industry.

The awards are presented to individuals who truly went beyond expectations and demonstrated excellence across the range of non-mainstream lending during the last 12 months.

Candidates are nominated by members of the specialist lending market and the finalists are grilled by a panel of experts in a finalists’ judging day.

The judging day for the 2020 awards is on 2nd April and all finalists will be required for an interview on this day.

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 ceremony will be a glittering black tie event taking place at London’s Hilton Bankside (pictured) on 13th May 2020.

You can nominate on the awards website until 28 February 2020, or by following the link below.

Last year’s winners included Fleet Mortgages chief executive Bob Young who won the Outstanding Contribution award.

And you can see all the action from the night in our photo gallery.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Being IT meltdown-ready is this year’s regulatory must – Harpenden

Proving to your supply chain and the regulators that your business can operate seamlessly during an IT meltdown will be...

Close