Would-be investors retain positive view of buy-to-let market

The reputation of buy-to-let was even higher with millennials. Among this group, 83 per cent believe it to be a good investment and 33 per cent would use it as a pension.

In London, 76 per cent of potential investors would consider buy-to-let.

Of the factors putting off investors from buy-to-let, Brexit was cited by 28 per cent and stamp duty rates by 29 per cent.

“Buy-to-let is still a solid, long-term investment, despite what the current market indicators and the drop-off in purchases might suggest. It’s interesting that the younger generation still sees it as a way to plan financial for the future,” said Donna McCreadie, buy-to-let tax specialist at Perrys.

“However, there are many considerations such as stamp duty charges, effects on income tax and likely return on investment.

“Investing in property is a long-term plan rather than a quick fix, so it’s important to speak to a professional tax specialist and mortgage adviser before making a commitment,” McCreadie added.