Lynda Blackwell joins Uinsure

Uinsure has hired Lynda Blackwell, the former mortgage policy manager of the Financial Conduct Authority, as a risk consultant.

Blackwell (pictured) worked for the regulator for 16 years before leaving to become an industry consultant.

She said that she was attracted to Uinsure because of the tech developments made by the firm, noting that its growth last year showed it was already having an impact on the mortgage market.

Simon Taylor, chief executive officer at Uinsure, said the appointment of Blackwell was a fantastic opportunity for the firm, noting she brings “great experience within risk and compliance and will certainly add substantial knowledge to the team”.

Taylor added: “Uinsure has set out a clear mission for 2020 and Lynda’s support will enable us to make huge strides in achieving this.”

Blackwell is just one of a trio of appointments to Uinsure’s management team.

Brionie Hemingway joins as chief governance officer, and boasts more than two decades of experience in risk and regulation having previously worked at PwC London and Deloitte North.

And Cameron Parson joins as head of digital optimisation, tasked with improving the end-to-end process for both advisers and clients.