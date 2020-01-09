You are here: Home - News -

News

Paradigm launches online ID checks to comply with new AML regulation

by:
  • 09/01/2020
  • 0
Paradigm launches online ID checks to comply with new AML regulation
Paradigm Mortgage Services has revealed a range of fraud prevention tools and services for its members following the launch of its partnership with Experian.

Paradigm member firms now have access to Experian’s anti-money laundering (AML) ID&V checks service tool, credit bureau data and Onfido’s digital document verification products. The tools are designed to streamline the mortgage application process and help firms combat fraud in this area.

On 20 December, the government passed the fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive into UK Law. It builds on the previous directive but with some new inclusions.

One addition is wording which states, wherever possible, businesses must use electronic verification for their AML checks rather than just looking at paper documents such as passports and driving licences.

Paradigm members will not need to purchase a license to use the AML tool, but will be charged a £1.75 transactional price. Onfido’s Digital Document Verification tool is available at £5 a use.

Brokers using the AML and digital document verification tools can run digital Know Your Customer checks that pass AML regulations allowing their clients to confirm their identities online without the need for paper forms or the expense of couriering identity documentation.

The credit bureau data tool means borrowers can show their adviser their own data within their credit file.

Paradigm has arranged two webinars on the 13 and 17 January to give members training on the tools.

The partnership follows on from Paradigm’s ongoing work to help member firms tackle mortgage fraud. Last year it issued an eBook entitled ‘Mortgage Fraud: Prevention and Cures’ while offering a range of fraud prevention services via its sister company, Paradigm Consulting.

Christine Newell (pictured), mortgage technical director at Paradigm Mortgage Services, said: “This new strategic partnership we have secured with Experian ensures advisers are putting in place even firmer foundations in order to combat potential mortgage fraud, and to ensure they keep their clients and their businesses safe.

“It is worth noting that there have been no recorded incidents of money laundering being committed where electronic verification has been used in a firm’s AML process.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Poll: How much Shariah-compliant business do you place a year? 

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Older mortgage borrowers popular criteria search in December ‒ Knowledge Bank

December saw significant change in the most common criteria search terms from brokers, the latest data from Knowledge Bank has...

Close