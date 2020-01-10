You are here: Home - News -

News

Latest anti-money laundering rules step up requirements on identity checks

by:
  • 10/01/2020
  • 0
Latest anti-money laundering rules step up requirements on identity checks
The Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive (5MLD) has come into force today requiring obliged entities to report discrepancies on persons with significant control (PSC) to Companies House.

 

All organisations supervised under the legislation — including banks, financial institutions and credit reference agencies — must now tell Companies House if material differences exist between information they hold about their PSC customers and what’s listed on the Companies House PSC register.

 The anti-money laundering rules seek to prevent the use of the financial system for money laundering and terrorist financing.

Obliged entities are required to carry out customer due diligence under the regulations.

“Organisations subject to anti-money laundering regulations are already familiar with the steps they need to take to achieve compliance. However, these entities must now report any fundamental differences between beneficial ownership information held by a client and the details on the Companies House PSC register,” said Lee Robins, head of PSC compliance at Companies House.

The latest directive encouraged use of electronic identity verification where available.

Martin Cheek, managing director of electronic verification provider SmartSearch, added: “There’s increased focus on the scourge of money laundering and terrorist financing and electronic verification is an easy way to help prevent this. Organisations using our service for their identity checks can be sure they are compliant at all times.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Poll: How much Shariah-compliant business do you place a year? 

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Foundation Home Loans grows its sales team with five new appointments

Foundation Home Loans has expanded its sales team with five new recruits covering regional area managers and internal business development...

Close