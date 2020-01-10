Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/01/2020

Additionally, the prediction that this sector of the market could expect younger borrowers in 2020 as well as the unveiling of a developmental programme by the Equity Release Council was what readers engaged with most.
Homeowners can pay £10,000 more for equity release than RIO loans
Birmingham asks landlords to get planning consent for HMO conversions
Conditional property selling made a comeback in 2019, but is it acceptable today? Analysis
Virgin launches ‘three for two’ mortgage and Castle Trust releases 10-year loan – round up
Younger equity release borrowers expected but warning raised over interest roll up
Equity Release Council unveils adviser development programme
April’s ‘significant peak’ in mortgage maturities presents opportunity for brokers
Trade body warns HMO planning consent could deter investment
Cost-cutting measures for leaseholders buying freehold revealed by Law Commission