Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/01/2020

by:
  • 10/01/2020
  0
There was an equity release theme among the most read stories this week, as the news that retirement interest-only mortgages could be more cost-effective than equity release mortgages came out top.

Additionally, the prediction that this sector of the market could expect younger borrowers in 2020 as well as the unveiling of a developmental programme by the Equity Release Council was what readers engaged with most.

Homeowners can pay £10,000 more for equity release than RIO loans

Birmingham asks landlords to get planning consent for HMO conversions

Conditional property selling made a comeback in 2019, but is it acceptable today? Analysis

Virgin launches ‘three for two’ mortgage and Castle Trust releases 10-year loan – round up

Younger equity release borrowers expected but warning raised over interest roll up

Equity Release Council unveils adviser development programme

Tweedy and Batchelor exit Belmont Green and Vida Homeloans

April’s ‘significant peak’ in mortgage maturities presents opportunity for brokers

Trade body warns HMO planning consent could deter investment

Cost-cutting measures for leaseholders buying freehold revealed by Law Commission

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

  Useful Links:
