‘We’d love to see more chartered mortgage advisers’ – Society of Mortgage Professionals

  • 10/01/2020
The Society of Mortgage Professionals (SMP) has said it hopes to see mortgage advisers move on with their professional exams and gain chartered status in the future.

 

Chairman David Thomas (pictured), who’s also joint managing partner of financial planning firm Chadney Bulgin, said: “That won’t happen overnight but it’s certainly a vision. A lot of advisers aspire to that because they want to be the same as their peers in the wealth sector.” 

He said the changing complexity of the mortgage market meant brokers were already having to adapt and gain new qualifications to keep up. 

He added: “The mortgage market is developing; 20 years ago, it was a bog-standard product, today it’s a complex product across a variety of different areas. It’s a lot for mortgage brokers to understand and they need that guidance and help.” 

Speaking on its role in the industry following its recent relaunch, Thomas said the society also wanted to help its members to progress by encouraging the sharing of knowledge.

As part of this initiative, it recently published its latest good practice guide which focused on bridging finance and suitable exit strategies. 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions.

