Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/01/2020

  • 17/01/2020
Douglas Cochrane's retirement announcement from Lloyds Banking Group after more than four decades was one of the top stories for Mortgage Solutions' readers this week.

 

As was the news that another member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee hinted at a further interest rate cut and the launch of a fixed-fee high net worth individual concierge service.

However issues with high rise building inspections continued to gain attention while one broker revealed how they had teamed-up with trusted firms to form a concierge service for clients.

 

Overdue cladding inspections leading to ‘thousands’ of rejected mortgage applications

 

Broker launches fixed-fee HNW ‘concierge’ service with trusted firms

 

Lettings boss banned after spending tenants’ deposits

 

Douglas Cochrane to retire from Lloyds Bank after 40 years

 

Prosecutors seek to confiscate £5.3m from property fraud convict

 

Serial fraudster jailed for five years after £1m fake life insurance claim

 

Regulators ‘in conflict’ over evicting older borrowers – Family BS

 

‘The lender created a bespoke product for our client after a down-valuation’ – Marketwatch

 

Third MPC member hints at possible base rate cut in January

 

Broker FSCS levy drops to £3m

 

Close