Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/01/2020

Douglas Cochrane's retirement announcement from Lloyds Banking Group after more than four decades was one of the top stories for Mortgage Solutions' readers this week.

As was the news that another member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee hinted at a further interest rate cut and the launch of a fixed-fee high net worth individual concierge service.

However issues with high rise building inspections continued to gain attention while one broker revealed how they had teamed-up with trusted firms to form a concierge service for clients.