You are here: Home - News -

News

Property transactions rise in December ‒ HMRC

by:
  • 21/01/2020
  • 0
Property transactions rise in December ‒ HMRC
Residential property transactions increased year-on-year in December by almost seven per cent, according to government figures.

 

HMRC’s property data, which monitors buying and selling activity of properties worth more than £40,000, showed that 104,670 transactions took place in December.

This also represented a six per cent rise in transactions compared to November.

Although positive, HMRC said its monthly data should be treated with caution because its new way of calculating transactions includes some estimation.

Jeremy Leaf, former Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors residential chairman, said: “These figures are encouraging because they show an increase in transactions in December, up on November and the previous year.

“While HMRC advises caution and not to get too carried away, it’s certainly a positive, particularly as the impact of the general election is yet to be felt on transaction numbers.

“Certainly, on the ground, we are finding the election and more clarity on Brexit seems to be contributing to a much-needed recovery in housing market confidence.

“This is reflected in many more-than-usual market appraisals as well as a strong start to sales and lettings activity in the New Year. We await with interest January and February’s transaction numbers.”

Yesterday, Rightmove reported a 15 per cent year-on-year rise in new-buyer enquiries and a 2.3 per cent monthly increase in asking prices. Anecdotally, mortgage brokers also say they have had experienced a busy start to the new year.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Poll: How much Shariah-compliant business do you place a year? 

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
weekly wages
Case for rate cut strengthens with latest pay and jobs data

The employment rate has reached a new high but wage growth slowed in the three months to November 2019, official...

Close