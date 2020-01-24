You are here: Home - News -

News

Further details of reservation agreements revealed

by:
  • 24/01/2020
  • 0
Further details of reservation agreements revealed
The property sector will be “ready and able” to pilot Reservation Agreements (RA) if the government feels a trial is “worthwhile”, the Home Buying and Selling Group (HBSG) has said.

 

The HSBG, which was formed to create standard wording for a reservation agreement, released more details of how it sees the agreements working.

It recommended the agreement be dependent on the information available during the acceptance of an offer as well as the buyer and seller’s circumstances.  

Both parties will be expected to pay a commitment deposit which they may lose if they breach the agreement and the deposit will be protected by an arbitration process.

The HSBG acknowledged there were still questions to be cleared, such as whether RAs should be voluntary or made compulsory and if the agreements would prevent sellers from putting properties on to the market or create complexities.

And while consumers and the industry appear “split” on the potential success of RAs, the HBSG noted that those already using them believe they improve the process and save consumers time and money.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said it would conduct a reservation agreements trial in the first quarter of 2020 depending on the results of its consumer research.

Joe Arnold (pictured), managing director of Arnold & Baldwin Chartered Surveyors and member of the group, said: “Work is continuing to ensure the right approach is eventually implemented.  

“One thing for sure is that, if Reservation Agreements are successful and aborted property sales are reduced and transactions times sped up, this would substantially improve the home buying and selling process for everyone involved.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Is your business operationally resilient in the event of an IT meltdown?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Accord overhauls buy-to-let rates and cashback

Accord has overhauled its entire buy-to-let (BTL) product range with rate cuts and increases, an uplift to cashback values, and...

Close