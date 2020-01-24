You are here: Home - News -

TML appoints two former Metro Bank BDMs

  • 24/01/2020
TML appoints two former Metro Bank BDMs
The Mortgage Lender (TML) has added two new business development managers to its field-based sales team.

 

Kaylee Foley joins as business development manager (BDM) for the North West and Anum Mahmood joins as BDM for the geographical area of Home Counties North. 

Foley joins from Metro Bank where she was a BDM and brings 14 years of financial services experience to the role. She has also worked at RSC New Homes and Co-op Bank.  

Mahmood also joins from Metro Bank where she was a BDM. She has worked in financial services for the last seven years including roles at The New Homes Group and Alexander Hall. 

They will manage broker relationships in their territories and focus on supporting lending in the areas TML serves. These include buy to let, the self-employed, impaired credit and complex incomes. 

David Eaves (pictured), head of sales at The Mortgage Lender, said: “Kaylee and Anum both join our sales team at an exciting time. They both add valuable experience to the team, and we’re delighted they have joined us.”

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions.

