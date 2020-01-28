You are here: Home - News -

News

Digital conveyancing creates questions for regulators and government – CLC

by:
  • 28/01/2020
  • 0
Digital conveyancing creates questions for regulators and government – CLC
Conveyancing is to become increasingly automated over the coming years, throwing up key questions for regulators and the government about the industry, according to a report from the Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC).

 

Digital changes will provide both time and cost savings to conveyancers, which can be reinvested in improving the quality of service, upgrading technology and ensuring cyber security, the report Conveyancing 2030: A Discussion Paper said.

However, the industry must consider whether government should mandate the move to electronic conveyancing, rather than wait for incremental change.

Other questions included whether the law firm model will need to evolve to survive, and the extent to which regulators might need to regulate technology as well as lawyers.

 

Property details to be available upfront

Information on a property will be more readily available at the point of marketing – rather than later in the process, according to the CLC report.

The paper said: “Technology will radically improve transparency for consumers about what they are buying and the progress of their transaction.

“Because of the Internet of Things, properties will maintain up-to-date logbooks with little human intervention.”

But answers are needed on who will validate the information and become responsible if that data is incorrect or something goes wrong, the paper added.

 

Service ratings will decide conveyancer business levels

The quality of service and advice from property lawyers – as rated by external comparison or feedback websites – will be decisive in where instructions go.

The paper added: “As the role changes, conveyancers will need to invest in training and skills acquisition for themselves and their staff.

“Soft skills such as communication, listening, and empathy will become ever more important as the ability to build relationships becomes even more central.”

CLC chairwoman Dame Janet Paraskeva said: “I think many lawyers will be heartened by the prediction that there will be a greater focus on advisory work as the market changes and that it can be used to create a point of differentiation.

“However, while we can predict certain shifts in the market with confidence – in particular the inevitable move to electronic conveyancing – how they play out over the next decade remains uncertain.

“With so much work going on to improve and reform the process, we think now is the right time to take a wider view on what this all means in the long term and how we can ensure that the home buying and selling process works best for consumers, service providers and ultimately the UK economy.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Is your business operationally resilient in the event of an IT meltdown?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
John Goodall, Landbay
Buying a house ‘no longer main financial goal for renters’ – Goodall

Our research has put the idea that all renters are biding their time until they can buy a house to...

Close