You are here: Home - News -

News

Gross mortgage borrowing steady at £23.2bn in December – BoE

by:
  • 31/01/2020
  • 0
Gross mortgage borrowing steady at £23.2bn in December – BoE
Gross mortgage borrowing was stable in December while house purchase and remortgage approvals both saw increases, according to the Bank of England’s latest Money and Credit figures.

 

Gross lending figures reached £23.2bn, on par with the £23.3bn in December 2018, however it was above the six month average of £22.1bn and up from November’s £22.6bn.

Mortgage approvals for house purchase rose to 67,241, again above the 65,900 average of the past six months and up on November’s 65,514 figure. 

The value of purchase approvals during the month amounted to £13.8bn. 

Approvals for remortgage rose slightly on the month from 48,629 to 49,700. The value of remortgage approvals in December reached £9.1bn. 

Net mortgage borrowing by households was £4.6bn, above the £4.2bn average seen over the past six months. Month-on-month, this is up from November’s borrowing figure of £4.2bn. 

Despite the increase, the annual growth rate for mortgage borrowing remained at 3.4 per cent.  

 

Making the most of a competitive climate 

Kevin Roberts, director of Legal & General Mortgage Club, said consumers were still “clearly reaping the benefits of a highly competitive mortgage market”, while Andrew Montlake, managing director of Coreco, said recent political events had “focused the minds” of current and prospective homeowners. 

“Those already in homes wanted to lock into competitive fixed rates and those seeking to get onto the ladder were keen for it to happen before yet more potential upheaval.  

“Activity levels in January picked up yet again but weren’t off the scale. There’s a definite sense that people want to get through 31 January and into February before they assess their position,” Montlake added.   

 

Homeowners staying put 

Rob Barnard, director of intermediaries at Masthaven, said brokers had seen remortgage applications increase more than any other kind of lending over the last two years. 

“Clearly more and more homeowners are opting to ‘improve not move’ or release equity or funds,” he added. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Is your business operationally resilient in the event of an IT meltdown?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
multicoloured housing graphic
Landlords pushed to holiday lets by ‘burdensome’ buy-to-let rules – ARLA

Landlords are switching to holiday lets over the long-term rental market, a trend that could lead to the loss of...

Close