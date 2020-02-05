Starling Bank partners with digital buy-to-let lender Molo

Alongside 23 other partners, the lender can link to accounts and data through APIs via a phone by customers using Starling’s Business Marketplace.

Molo’s goal is to cut intermediaries such as brokers out of the buy-to-let mortgage process.

Digital broker Habito partnered with Starling on the in-app Marketplace in 2018.

Career-management platform UnderPinned and digital accountant PayStream have also been recently added and made available to Starling’s 100,000 customers.

Starling chief executive and founder, Anne Boden said: “Today’s entrepreneurs have grown accustomed to operating in a world where digital services are crafted around their particular needs. They expect the services they are offered to match closely with their business types, locations, and customer demographics.

“We believe that the Starling Business Marketplace is exceptionally well-suited to meeting such expectations, by giving businesses access to a range of services within the app they use for their everyday banking.”

Francesca Carlesi, co-founder and chief executive of Molo, added: “Making easier, faster, fairer mortgages available to as many people as possible is something we’re truly passionate about, and having the support of Starling, an organisation creating such positive change in the industry, is invaluable.

“We’re excited for what’s to come and thoroughly look forward to working together.”

Other partners on Starling’s Business Marketplace, include accounting software packages Xero and QuickBooks and Legal Services provider Sparqa Legal.