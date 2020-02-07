You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/02/2020

  07/02/2020
The biggest story this week was HMRC's spike in stamp duty refunds.

 

Equity release slowdown in growth and the NatWest Local Hero Mortgage Awards also topped this week’s most read, while a Marketwatch discussion on mentorship in the mortgage industry was also of interest to readers.

HMRC issues record stamp duty refunds for second homes in Q4

 

Equity release growth slams to a standstill – ERC

 

NatWest Local Hero Mortgage Awards shortlists announced

 

Lawyer found guilty of professional misconduct in mortgage fraud case

 

‘I find it strange someone with no experience can advise on big financial decisions’ – Marketwatch

 

Martin Lewis funds £25k research to break mortgage prisoner crisis

 

Execution-only changes imply FCA got it wrong with MMR – Morrey

 

Hodge drops minimum age for residential mortgages

 

FCA looking at broker panel to work with mortgage prisoners

 

Bad credit borrowers more likely to get a mortgage than the self-employed

 

Close