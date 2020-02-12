You are here: Home - News -

News

LBS sees gross mortgage lending increase 49 per cent to £66m

by:
  • 12/02/2020
  • 0
LBS sees gross mortgage lending increase 49 per cent to £66m
Loughborough Building Society has seen its gross mortgage lending increase by 49 per cent to £66m for the full year ending 2019.

 

This follows the society’s decision to only support directly authorised intermediaries in England and Wales with the launch of its Loughborough for Intermediaries channel in August. 

The intermediary-only proposition has been led by business development manager Ashley Pearson who plans to expand Loughborough’s technological abilities with the launch of an online application portal later this year. 

Pearson (pictured) said: “We’ve had a phenomenal level of support from our panel members over the last twelve months which has contributed to our fantastic results. We continue to build our proposition with feedback from the brokers being at the forefront of our development.”  

Eileen Wheatley, head of intermediary lending at Loughborough, added: “2019 was a busy and exciting year for our new channel team which has already doubled in size to keep pace with our growing panel of brokers and firms.”   

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 13, 2020 to Feb 14, 2020
Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Would reservation agreements benefit or hamper the buying process? – Marketwatch

When a house sale falls through it can be costly for both purchasers and sellers alike.

Close