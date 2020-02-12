LBS sees gross mortgage lending increase 49 per cent to £66m

Loughborough Building Society has seen its gross mortgage lending increase by 49 per cent to £66m for the full year ending 2019.

This follows the society’s decision to only support directly authorised intermediaries in England and Wales with the launch of its Loughborough for Intermediaries channel in August.

The intermediary-only proposition has been led by business development manager Ashley Pearson who plans to expand Loughborough’s technological abilities with the launch of an online application portal later this year.

Pearson (pictured) said: “We’ve had a phenomenal level of support from our panel members over the last twelve months which has contributed to our fantastic results. We continue to build our proposition with feedback from the brokers being at the forefront of our development.”

Eileen Wheatley, head of intermediary lending at Loughborough, added: “2019 was a busy and exciting year for our new channel team which has already doubled in size to keep pace with our growing panel of brokers and firms.”