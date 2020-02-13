You are here: Home - News -

More than 300 buildings in England need cladding removed – MHCLG

  • 13/02/2020
There are more than 300 high-rise and publicly-owned buildings in England with dangerous cladding systems that fall short of regulations, updated figures revealed.

 

Works to remove and replace Aluminium Composite Material (ACM) cladding have taken place on 141 buildings since the Grenfell Tower tragedy, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Following Grenfell, the government established a building safety programme to ensure residents living in high rise homes were not exposed to the same danger.

Some homeowners in these buildings have struggled to remortgage their homes over the past couple of years because valuers can’t confirm whether materials adhere to building regulations.

There are 86 social sector residential buildings with ACM cladding systems unlikely to meet building regulations, of these 75 have started remediation work, according to the government.

And there are 175 private sector residential buildings with the cladding and only 32 have started remediation.

At the end of 2018 the ministry of housing announced it would fund remediation of high-rise social sector residential buildings with dangerous cladding, and in May 2019 the government also pledged to fund the remediation of high-rise private sector residential buildings with ACM cladding systems unlikely to meet Building Regulations.

High-rise is defined as buildings over 18 metres.

Alongside ACM cladding, there are other types of cladding and material used on buildings which have been deemed unsafe in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy.

Labour MP Hilary Benn is leading calls for the government to step in and foot the bill for all cladding that needs replacing.

It has been estimated by Labour that as many as 600,000 leaseholders could be living in properties that are dangerous.

