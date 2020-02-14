You are here: Home - News -

News

The market towns commanding biggest house price premiums

by:
  • 14/02/2020
  • 0
The market towns commanding biggest house price premiums
Property values are an average 12 per cent higher in market towns compared to the surrounding county, research from Lloyds Bank found.

 

But in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, buyers can expect a whopping 162 per cent price increase compared to the surrounding area.

Homes in the popular town typically have a price tag that exceeds £1m on average.

Henley-on-Thames and Alresford in the South East also fetch sky-high premiums of 97 per cent and 69 per cent respectively.

In the North West, buyers in Keswick and Altrincham pay 90 per cent and 83 per cent more.

And in the East Midlands, Bakewell homes have a price jump of 96 per cent, while in Yorkshire, Wetherby has the biggest premium at 86 per cent.

Andrew Mason, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Market towns have a long-standing reputation for being packed with typical English charm – with cobbled streets, bustling market stalls and historic buildings all contributing to the appeal for many people looking to set up home.

“This popular lifestyle undoubtedly comes with a property premium – as much as double the county average in some hotspots – so those considering making a market town their home should consider how it compares with the relative value for money that alternative areas have to offer.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Less than quarter of advisers mention equity release to clients over 55 – More 2 Life

Just 23 per cent of mortgage advisers routinely mention equity release to their clients who are aged 55 and over,...

Close