The market towns commanding biggest house price premiums

Property values are an average 12 per cent higher in market towns compared to the surrounding county, research from Lloyds Bank found.

But in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, buyers can expect a whopping 162 per cent price increase compared to the surrounding area.

Homes in the popular town typically have a price tag that exceeds £1m on average.

Henley-on-Thames and Alresford in the South East also fetch sky-high premiums of 97 per cent and 69 per cent respectively.

In the North West, buyers in Keswick and Altrincham pay 90 per cent and 83 per cent more.

And in the East Midlands, Bakewell homes have a price jump of 96 per cent, while in Yorkshire, Wetherby has the biggest premium at 86 per cent.

Andrew Mason, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Market towns have a long-standing reputation for being packed with typical English charm – with cobbled streets, bustling market stalls and historic buildings all contributing to the appeal for many people looking to set up home.

“This popular lifestyle undoubtedly comes with a property premium – as much as double the county average in some hotspots – so those considering making a market town their home should consider how it compares with the relative value for money that alternative areas have to offer.”