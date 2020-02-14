Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/02/2020

The surprise resignation of chancellor Sajid Javid just a month before the Budget as well as the news that homebuyers were holding off on purchases to see if Stamp Duty reforms were announced in March were also among the most read.
Help to Buy arrears and the need for regulation in the new build market grabbed readers’ attention as well.
Homebuyers stalling purchases until after Budget hoping for stamp duty cuts
Nearly 2,000 Help to Buy customers in arrears, government reveals
Quarter of mortgage FOS complaints upheld in favour of the customer
Cardiff broker launches retail cashback website linked to mortgage balance
‘FCA or government needs to step in to regulate sale of new builds’ – analysis
TSLE2020: Lenders will target landlords breaking mortgage terms with Airbnb – HTB
Estate agent banned after spending tenant deposits and rent on business costs