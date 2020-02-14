Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/02/2020

A broker-developed cashback service helping borrowers pay off their mortgages by rewarding them for making purchases was one of the top stories for Mortgage Solutions' readers this week.

The surprise resignation of chancellor Sajid Javid just a month before the Budget as well as the news that homebuyers were holding off on purchases to see if Stamp Duty reforms were announced in March were also among the most read.

Help to Buy arrears and the need for regulation in the new build market grabbed readers’ attention as well.