Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/02/2020

  • 14/02/2020
A broker-developed cashback service helping borrowers pay off their mortgages by rewarding them for making purchases was one of the top stories for Mortgage Solutions' readers this week.

 

The surprise resignation of chancellor Sajid Javid just a month before the Budget as well as the news that homebuyers were holding off on purchases to see if Stamp Duty reforms were announced in March were also among the most read.

Help to Buy arrears and the need for regulation in the new build market grabbed readers’ attention as well.

 

Homebuyers stalling purchases until after Budget hoping for stamp duty cuts

 

Nearly 2,000 Help to Buy customers in arrears, government reveals

 

Axis Bank UK to halt buy-to-let lending

 

Quarter of mortgage FOS complaints upheld in favour of the customer

 

Cardiff broker launches retail cashback website linked to mortgage balance

 

‘FCA or government needs to step in to regulate sale of new builds’ – analysis

 

TSLE2020: Lenders will target landlords breaking mortgage terms with Airbnb – HTB

 

RBS rebrands to NatWest as mortgage lending soars

 

Estate agent banned after spending tenant deposits and rent on business costs

 

Sajid Javid quits as chancellor four weeks before Budget

 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

Close