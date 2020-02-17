You are here: Home - News -

HMRC tax dodge campaign catches thousands of landlords

  • 17/02/2020
Growing numbers of landlords dodging their tax liabilities are being caught out by a HMRC buy-to-let crackdown.

 

In 2019, HMRC found 11,129 landlords who had underpaid or not paid income tax, a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Telegraph revealed.

This was a notable 28 per cent increase on the 8,704 caught in 2018.

The tax man launched its Let Property campaign in September 2013 to catch landlords failing to pay their income tax.

Last year, HMRC collected £44.7m in tax, a rise of 36 per cent from £32.8m the year before.

Landlords also coughed up £7.6m in fines for non-payment of income tax, also a 36 per cent rise of the previous year.

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

Close