You are here: Home - News -

News

Lenders reserve higher loan to income mortgages for wealthy customers – FCA

by:
  • 17/02/2020
  • 0
Lenders reserve higher loan to income mortgages for wealthy customers – FCA
Lenders are limiting high loan to income (LTI) mortgages to wealthier borrowers, a study for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) found.

 

Homemovers and joint income applicants are among the customers more likely to be allowed to borrow at higher limits than first-time buyers.

Only 15 per cent of a bank or building society’s new mortgages can be given at LTI of 4.5 or higher, following Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) rules issued in 2014.

Since the changes, banks are more likely to reserve these loans for borrowers with higher income, research commissioned by the FCA found.

Average loan values for high LTI borrowers have increased at a far faster rate compared to the rest of the market, the FCA research on the effect of the rules showed.

The FCA summarised that “in order to compensate for the cap on the number of high LTI loans, lenders increased the value of such mortgages”.

The study found that gross income for high LTI loans has increased by between four to seven per cent.

 

Cheaper rates

At the same time, lenders have made high LTI mortgages much cheaper for borrowers.

Interest rates on these mortgages have fallen at a faster rate than the rest of the market, according to the study.

The rules have also meant lenders are offering more mortgages at just below 4.5 times LTI, the FCA found.

However, the overall proportion of high LTI mortgages within the market has remained at around 10 per cent since the policy was introduced.

The rules are applied on a four-quarter rolling basis and only apply to first charge mortgages and cover lenders issuing mortgages worth at least £100m a year.

In recent months, there have been calls to loosen stricter criteria in place since the financial crisis to help first-time buyers on to the property ladders.

However, others within the mortgage industry have said relaxing lending rules is dangerous and risks a return to pre-crisis attitudes.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
scrabble tiles spelling 'tax' on a stack of coins
HMRC tax dodge campaign catches thousands of landlords

Growing numbers of landlords dodging their tax liabilities are being caught out by a HMRC buy-to-let crackdown.

Close