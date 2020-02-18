Budget 2020 confirmed for March 11

The 2020 Budget is to go ahead on March 11, it has been confirmed.

New chancellor Rishi Sunak will lay out his spending and tax plans for the country just a month into the job.

There were doubts whether the Budget would ahead in March after Sajid Javid’s shock departure as chancellor in Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle last week.

However, Sunak today dismissed speculation the event would be moved.

The MP for Richmond in Yorkshire wrote on twitter: “Cracking on with preparations for my first Budget on March 11. It will deliver on the promises we made to the British people – levelling up and unleashing the country’s potential.”

Some experts have said the change of chancellor could mean a big spending boost for the country.

A number of industry figures and campaign groups have called for a change to stamp duty structure to help boost activity in the housing market.