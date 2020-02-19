You are here: Home - News -

News

Rate cut less likely as inflation reaches six-month high

by:
  • 19/02/2020
  • 0
Rising fuel prices helped drive UK inflation to a six-month high in January reducing the chances of the Bank of England (BoE) cutting interest rates further, official figures show.

 

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation unexpectedly rose to 1.8 per cent last month, up from 1.3 per cent in December, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

“The rise in inflation is largely the result of higher prices at the pump and airfares falling by less than a year ago. In addition, gas and electricity prices were unchanged this month, but fell this time last year due to the introduction of the energy price cap,” the ONS said.

Inflation has been below the government’s two per cent target since August last year, which had been putting pressure on the BoE to cut interest rates.

However, these latest figures make the likelihood of that happening less possible at BoE’s next meeting in March.

“The jump in inflation this month may lead the Bank to continue its wait-and-see approach before it makes a move on rates,” said Laura Suter, personal finance analyst at investment platform AJ Bell.

The latest wage inflation figures released yesterday show pay is increasing by 3.2 per cent, excluding bonuses, and while this is a drop on the previous data, it’s still far ahead of inflation.

Ed Monk, associate director for personal investing at Fidelity International, said: “Today’s rise in inflation is a worrying sign for households, particularly given the fall in average wage rises that was confirmed yesterday. Pay is still rising ahead of prices but by less than we assumed just a month ago, and today’s numbers suggest total pay growth is now just 1.1 per cent ahead of inflation.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Joanna is an award-winning journalist with more than ten years' investment and personal finance experience. She is editor of YourMoney.com.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
NatWest to allow flood victims to defer mortgage payments

NatWest is introducing measures to allow personal and business customers who have been affected by the serious flooding across England...

Close