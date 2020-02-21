You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/02/2020

  • 21/02/2020
This week tax, specifically landlord tax, was top of the agenda.

 

The issue of stamp duty also featured in this week’s most read stories, as well as Help to Buy.

Another of the more popular stories was a broker’s experience of carrying out a mortgage application using virtual reality – well worth a read, if you haven’t already.

 

HMRC tax dodge campaign catches thousands of landlords

 

Brokers should maximise first charge on Help to Buy – Halifax

 

Homebuyers stalling purchases until after Budget hoping for stamp duty cuts

 

Age UK ends controversial equity release advice partnership with Just

 

Broker uses virtual reality to complete mortgage application

 

Chancellor urged to ditch stamp duty levy for landlords developing homes – RLA

 

Santander ups rates on low LTV mortgages

 

More lenders could exit tough market, Help to Buy families face negative equity – FCA

 

Paragon’s Richard Rowntree to open Buy to Let Market Forum

 

Homeowners to be given powers to contest estate management fees

 

Close