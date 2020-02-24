You are here: Home - News -

Habito secures further funding from Russian billionaire

  24/02/2020
Yuri Milner, an Israeli-Russian billionaire, has increased his investment in Habito in the digital mortgage broker’s latest round of capital raising.

 

The mortgage broker has so far raised £25m from investors, according to the Telegraph, in its latest funding round. This brings its total capital raising to £50m.

A spokesperson for Habito told the Telegraph it had yet to finalise the deal and was continuing to look for additional capital.

Through his investment fund Gemini, Milner took an early small stake in the company which it is now looking to build on.

Existing investor Atomico and new backer Augmentum are also involved in the latest funding round.

