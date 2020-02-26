You are here: Home - News -

Complex Buy To Let

Nottingham BS launches into limited company BTL

  • 26/02/2020
Nottingham Building Society has launched a limited company buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage offering.

 

 

Loans have a rental stress rate of 125 per cent at 5.5 per cent, and the lender said there were no major criteria differences to its standard retail BTL offering which brokers are familiar with.

There are seven products in the range: three two-year fixes, three five-year fixes and a two-year discount product.

The lender said its headline products were a two-year fix at 2.76 per cent with a £999 fee and minimum loan of £30,000, and a two-year fix at 2.79 per cent with a 0.5 per cent fee for a minimum loan of £70,000.

Head of intermediary sales Nikki Warren-Dean (pictured) said: “Judging from the conversations we’ve been having with our broker network, many landlords are considering structuring their portfolios on a limited company basis, if they haven’t already, so it’s important we offer competitively priced products to suit their needs and that build on our expertise in the BTL space.”

She noted that brokers will also have their own regional business development manager and direct access to underwriters.

Legal & General Mortgage Club head of lender relationships Danny Belton added: “One of the strong points of The Nottingham’s proposition over the years has been in buy-to-let.

“The move to add limited company to the buy-to-let range is very welcome and will most certainly be embraced by intermediaries.

“As with any mortgage sector, competition and choice is vital, and the criteria and products from The Nottingham really do enhance what is available today.”

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

Close