Karen Rodrigues quits Vida Homeloans

Karen Rodrigues, corporate sales manager at Vida Homeloans, has quit the specialist lender to join ULS Technology, a conveyancing firm.

Rodrigues (pictured) will take up the role of director of sales at ULS in April.

Louisa Sedgwick, managing director of mortgages at Vida said: “Karen has been with us since the launch of the business in 2016 and has been a great team member, working with key partners including networks and clubs. I want to wish Karen the very best for her future career as she moves to a different role in the mortgage industry.”

Her move follows the departure of Guy Batchelor, managing director of Vida, who was replaced by Sedgwick and David Tweedy, chief executive of Belmont Green of which Vida Homeloans is part of.

Tweedy was replaced by Anth Mooney, former director of financial services at Virgin Money and ex-Northern Rock director.