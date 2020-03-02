You are here: Home - News -

Nationwide in talks to acquire Sainsbury’s mortgage book

by:
  • 02/03/2020
Nationwide in talks to acquire Sainsbury's mortgage book
Nationwide has confirmed it is holding discussions to acquire Sainsbury’s Bank mortgage book for £1.9bn.

 

The supermarket announced its exit from the mortgage market in September, just over two years after it re-entered the sector. Sainsbury’s has around 10,000 mortgage customers and in 2018, it completed £1.1bn in mortgage lending. 

A spokesperson for Nationwide told Mortgage Solutions: “We can confirm we are in discussions with Sainsbury’s Bank regarding the purchase of the mortgage book.  

“At the moment, this may or may not lead to a deal in the future. It’s too early to comment further on that.” 

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s Bank said exploring the sale of the book was one of its options among others but said they were not giving any further updates. 

Lloyds Banking Group is also rumoured to be bidding for the Sainsbury’s mortgage book, which would make it its second supermarket bank acquisition. Lloyds bought Tesco’s £3.7bn mortgage book in September. It placed those customers under the Halifax brand and will allow them to switch to Halifax products at the end of their fixed term. 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

