You are here: Home - News -

News

MPs heap pressure on FCA chief to explain mortgage prisoners’ situation

by:
  • 03/03/2020
  • 0
MPs heap pressure on FCA chief to explain mortgage prisoners’ situation
MPs have called for FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey to clarify the regulatory differences which are allowing unregulated lenders and funds to treat mortgage prisoners differently to regulated borrowers.

 

The move puts pressure on Bailey to act on the mortgage prisoners’ situation just before he is due to take over from Mark Carney as Bank of England governor later this month.

The call comes after a meeting last week between the regulator, MPs on the All-Party Paliamentary Group (APPG) on Mortgage Prisoners and the UK Mortgage Prisoners campaign group.

In a letter to Bailey, Seema Malhotra MP, co-chair of the APPG on Mortgage Prisoners, asked for clarification over the differences in the rights of borrowers.

“It would be most helpful if you were able to set out for us what the key differences are and the practical implications for customers that are held by a ‘normal’ regulated lender and an unregulated fund,” Malholtra wrote.

“You also stated that the powers that the FCA currently has are insufficient to deal with unregulated funds, even when they are administered by a regulated entity. I would be most grateful for further clarification.

“Unfortunately, we find the fact that a fund is administered by a regulated entity obfuscates and confuses the true nature of the relationships,” she added.

Malholtra also urged Bailey to use examples of how and why customers whose mortgages had been sold to different lenders were treated differently.

 

‘Fair treatment’

Campaigners echoed Malhotra’s sentiment that the meeting was “positive” but added that their situation “has been so poorly addressed by various bodies that this confusion has translated into unfair treatment”.

The group said the difference between those with unregulated lenders caused confusion and unfair treatment, compared with those in regulated firms.

Lead campaigner Rachel Neale called for clarification on what the “clear differences” are between regulated and unregulated businesses to “ensure fair treatment”.

“We need a clear breakdown of what protections customers should expect so that we can ensure our members are treated fairly and can raise concern when this does not materialise,” she said.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
UTB extends maximum first charge term to 40 years

United Trust Bank has extended the maximum term on its first charge mortgages to 40 years as it continues to...

Close